On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day today, January 26, leaders across party lines took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend the greetings of Gantantra Diwas 2025 to the countrymen. Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Nitin Gadkari were the first to extend Republic Day 2025 greetings. Manohar Lal Khattar said that we should remember our brave soldiers, while Nitin Gadkari said that we should pledge to remain committed to our constitutional duties. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress also extended greetings to the citizens of the country on the 76th Gantantra Diwas. Republic Day 2025 Celebrations Live Streaming: Watch Live Coverage of National Flag Unfurling, Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi on India's 76th Gantantra Diwas.

Let Us Remember Our Brave Soldiers

सभी देशवासियों को 76वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आइए इस राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर हम अपने शूर-वीरों को स्मरण कर अपने संवैधानिक कर्तव्यों का पालन करने का संकल्प लें साथ ही एक ऐसे ‘विकसित भारत’ के निर्माण का संकल्प लें, जिस पर हर किसी को गर्व हो।#RepublicDay2025… pic.twitter.com/0VdKVcjyT4 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 26, 2025

Best Wishes to All Countrymen on Republic Day

Jai Hind!

प्रदेश वासियों को 76वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! यह गौरवशाली पर्व हमारे महान संविधान, लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं और देश के अमर सपूतों के प्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करने का अवसर है। आइए, हम सभी संविधान द्वारा प्रदत्त कर्तव्यों के पालन हेतु संकल्पित हों। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/LhjF4LDdef — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 26, 2025

Let Us All Respect the Constitution

आप समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को 76वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह दिन हमारे स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों के महान संघर्षों और बलिदानों को याद करने का है, जिन्होंने हमें एक संप्रभु और लोकतांत्रिक राष्ट्र दिया। आइए, हम सभी मिलकर संविधान का सम्मान करते हुए, अपने… pic.twitter.com/jTzY890L8a — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 26, 2025

Heartiest Greetings of Republic Day to All the Countrymen

