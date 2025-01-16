Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din, or Sambhaji Maharaj's Coronation Day, is celebrated every year in Maharashtra with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din 2025 falls on Thursday, January 16. Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj was the firstborn of the greatest Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It marks the day when Sambhaji Bhosale was crowned the Maratha King in the Raigad Fort. He took over after the demise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and showed immense courage and bravery. His valour and the significant contributions he made during his reign are considered vital till date. To celebrate the day, share Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, and messages with loved ones. You can download them easily and share them via WhatsApp or Facebook. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din: Date, History and Significance of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s Coronation Day.

Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din Wishes in Marathi

Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din Greetings in Marathi

Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din Images

Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din Wallpapers

Sambhaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek Din Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)