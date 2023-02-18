Muslims in Saudi Arabi are set to observe Shab-e-Miraj 2023, also known as Shab-e-Meraj and Isra, this evening (February 18). Shab-e-Miraj is observed on 27th of Rajab month in the Islamic calendar. It is popularly known as "The Night of Ascent". A section of Muslims share Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak messages and wishes with their family and friends. Some share their feelings by putting Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak photos and HD wallpapers on their WhatsApp status. Below are some Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak messages, wishes, greetings, HD wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers for you. Shab-e-Miraj 2023: From Date in India to History and Significance, Here's Everything About 'The Night of Ascent'.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

May All Your Duas Be Accepted and Sins Be Forgiven. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tonight Is Shab-e-Meraj. Remember Me in Your Prayers. May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles of Happiness, Health and Wealth Throughout the Year.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)