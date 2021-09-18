Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Darshan, Day 9 of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 has entered its ninth day of celebrations as the country observes one of the most important Hindu festivals with utmost grandeur and passion. Mumbai's well-known Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple is also celebrating Ganeshotsav with full zeal and enthusiasm. So, if you want to be a part of the grand celebrations at Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple, you have come up at the right place! Just scroll down to witness the live darshan of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati idol on Day 9 and get the online aarti and other live streaming updates from Mumbai.

Check Out the Live Video of Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol on Day 9 from Mumbai:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)