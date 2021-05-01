Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Parkash Purab 2021! The celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniversary is said to be one of the most important festivals for the people of the Sikh faith. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the 10 Gurus in Sikhism. The day is celebrated extravagantly as Parkash Purab or Parkash Utsav, with grandeur festivities, and in high spirits. People share greetings, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, and messages. Check out some of the best Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 400th Prakash Purab 2021 Wishes:

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 400th Prakash Purab

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 400th Prakash Purab

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 400th Prakash Purab

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 400th Prakash Purab

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)