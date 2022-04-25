Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday tried his hand at 'Gatka', a traditional martial art that is historically associated with the Sikhs, at Panipat on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tries his hand at 'Gatka', a traditional martial art that is historically associated with the Sikhs, at Panipat on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur (24.04) (Video Source: Haryana DPR) pic.twitter.com/9prdizIGa8 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

