Swami Vivekananda was an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher and author who introduced Vedanta and Yoga to the world in 1893. He is considered India's most prolific spiritual leader and was a major force in the contemporary Hindu reform movements. As per drikpanchang, while meditating, Swami Vivekanand attained Mahasamadhi on July 04, 1902, at 20:50. The nation paid tribute to the intellectual icon by sharing his teachings, messages, inspirational quotes, and images on Twitter. Ten Interesting Facts And Life Lessons to Learn From Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda Punyatithi 2022 Tweet

Everything is easy When you are busy But nothing is easy When you are lazy. Remembering the great saint and spiritual icon Swami Vivekananda ji on his Punyatithi. #स्वामी_विवेकानंद जी के पुण्यतिथि पर शत् शत् नमन 🙏#SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/I3H4N96N8X — मोहित पाराशर (@inc_mohit_) July 4, 2022

Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary

He is our guru, our guide, our inspiration. He has always been India's only brand ambassador who taught the world the beauty of our Sanatan Dharma & spiritualism. Shat shat Naman to Swami Vivekananda on his punyatithi. #SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/xkYpvl60Lu — Sapna Tyagi | સપના ત્યાગી (@iSapnaTyagi) July 4, 2022

The Spiritual Icon Of India Swami Vivekananda

Remembering the great saint and spiritual icon Swami Vivekananda ji on his Punyatithi. He changed the minds and souls of people with his pure thoughts and inspirational philosophy towards life.#DeathAnniversary#स्वामी_विवेकानन्द#SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/WRc0XKS04c — lalit kr saini (@lalitkrsaini2) July 4, 2022

Swami Vivekananda Punyatithi Messages

Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his punyatithi. 🙏 🙏🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/nQNc7Nupm4 — चंद्रकांत नाईक🚩 (@canaik58) July 4, 2022

Quotes By Swami Vivekananda

"Take risks in your life" If you win, you can lead! If you loose, you can guide! Tributes To Swami Vivekananda Ji On His Punyatithi.🌸🙏 pic.twitter.com/qjX8BS19xq — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) July 4, 2022

