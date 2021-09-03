Teachers' Day will be celebrated in India on September 5 like every year. Students are going to express love and pay respect to their teachers on the special day. However, one can make a beautiful handmade greeting card for their teacher. Thus, here we have listed a few simple handmade greeting card tutorial videos with cute messages. Take a look:

Explosion Box Handmade Card

DIY Simple Teachers' Day Greeting Card

Pull-Tab Envelope Card

People can also send some best wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and HD images to their beloved teacher.

Teachers' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Wishing You Joy and Happiness, You Are an Amazing Teacher, and You Only Deserve the Best. Happy Teachers’ Day

Teachers' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: The Best Teachers Teach From the Heart, Not From the Book. Thank You for Being a Wonderful Teacher. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Good Teachers Are the Reason Why Ordinary Students Dream of Doing Extraordinary Things. Happy Teachers’ Day

Teachers' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Teacher, You Have Always Challenged Me To Work Hard and Get Good Grades. I Will Always Remember You. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Read: Thanks for Being Such a Great Teacher. Happy Teachers’ Day

