Thrissur Pooram 2021: Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Temples in Kerala Celebrate The Festival Following COVID-19 Protocol (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Kerala: Thrissur Pooram festival being celebrated at Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Temples today. This year, the festival is being celebrated without the participation of common people in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic, the number of participants and elephants reduced. pic.twitter.com/ucnN1cvpyy — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)