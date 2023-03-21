Ugadi or Yugadi is the traditional New Year celebrated in the Southern states of India, which include Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In 2023, Ugadi or Telugu New Year will be observed on March 22. On this day, people decorate their houses with beautiful Kolam designs, hang Torans, and enjoy traditional food items. On this day, Gudi Padwa is also celebrated by Marathi and Konkani Hindus. As we are all set to welcome the festival of a new beginning, here are some Ugadi 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, images and HD Wallpapers to celebrate Telugu New Year. Ugadi 2023 Rangoli Designs & Muggulu Patterns: Beautiful Kolam Designs To Draw and Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

Ugadi 2023 Wishes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)