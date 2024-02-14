Robert Vadra on Wednesday took to X, formerly Twitter, to wish his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2024. Robert Vadra shared an edited pic of himself and Priyanka with some hearts in it, along with the caption - "Happy Valentine’s Day.🌹♥️ (sic)" Robert and Priyanka got married on February 18, 1997. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Contest General Polls From Karnataka and Telangana.

Robert Vadra Wishes Wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)