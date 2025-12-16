Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): India and Bangladesh invited each other's War Veterans and serving officers to participate annually in the Victory Day celebrations to commemorate the Liberation War of 1971, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

On the 54th anniversary of the Liberation War, eight valiant Muktijoddhas and two serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces arrived in India on December 14 to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations at Kolkata. Similarly, eight Indian War Veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka on December 15 to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations, it added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Country, 5th Tremor in Less Than a Month.

"These exchange visits provide a platform for Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and Indian War Veterans to celebrate the unique friendship between our two countries and to renew memories of the Liberation War, which epitomises the shared sacrifices of the armed forces of Bangladesh and India for Bangladesh's freedom from occupation, oppression and mass atrocities," the Indian High Commission said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the 54th Vijay Diwas through a social media post.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Designates Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Directs Federal Crackdown on Cartels.

In a post in X, PM Modi remembered the courageous armed forces who fought tooth and nail in the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. He paid tribute to the unmatched spirit of nationalism of the brave soldiers.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," he wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects, recalling the devotion and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces in the battle. She also recalled their courage and valour showcased during Operation Sindoor, India's responsive strike to Pakistan after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country. The Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges. In Operation Sindoor, the army has demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serve as an inspiration for the entire nation. I extend my best wishes to all soldiers and their families. Jai Hind!" she wrote on X.

The Indian Army also recalled the heroism and nationalism of the Indian Armed Forces by sharing the historic tale of the liberation of Bangladesh through a social media post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Vijay Diwas is not just a date - it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War."

They described the battle as a triumph that reshaped India's military history and said, "It was a victory where the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder, together giving the Bangladesh Liberation struggle its decisive thrust toward freedom... A triumph that reshaped India's military history, redrew the map of South Asia and gave birth to a new nation - Bangladesh," the post read.

The Indian Army noted that the victory ended the mayhem and cruelty of the Pakistani Army, faced by a large community. Indian Army, in 13 days dissolved at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers into surrendering, marking it as one of the largest military surrenders in the world. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)