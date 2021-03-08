VVS Laxman Wishes All Women A Happy Women's Day 2021
They are our strength, our inspiration who have the patience to listen, the willingness to understand, the power to care and a heart that can share. Happy Woman's Day To All The
Incredible Woman! Shine On...
Not Just Today But Everyday!
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2021
