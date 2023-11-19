Every year, November 20 is celebrated as World Children’s Day. The day is marked to commemorate the declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on November 20, 1959. On the eve of World Children’s Day 2023, the Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate in Delhi were illuminated in blue to mark World Children's Day. A video showing the Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate illuminating in blue light colour to mark World Children’s Day has also gone viral on social media. According to UNICEF, several iconic buildings across India will be illuminated in blue colour on November 19 and 20 to mark World Children's Day 2023. UNICEF also said the act will be performed under the "goblue campaign" to convey solidarity on the issue of child rights. World Children’s Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Celebrations Around Universal Children’s Day.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Illuminates in Blue

#WATCH | Rashtrapati Bhavan & India Gate illuminated in blue light to mark World Children’s Day (Visuals from Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block & Samvidhan Sadan) pic.twitter.com/d7nkftzYij — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

