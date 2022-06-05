Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created magnificent sand art on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022. The sand art was made at the Puri beach in Odisha. Each year on June 5, World Environment Day is observed in order to celebrate the social duties towards mother earth and nature. To mark this day Pattnaik has shared a sand art featuring a woman at Odisha's Puri beach with the message ‘Only One Earth’. The caption of the post reads, "We have #OnlyOneEarth & we need to take care of her not just for us but also for our future generations".

See Art Pic:

#WorldEnvironmentDay My SandArt at Puri beach in India with message “ We have #OnlyOneEarth & we need to take care of her not just for us but also for our future generations. “ pic.twitter.com/x28G3kH5Oh — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 4, 2022

