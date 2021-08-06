British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, recently shared a video eating a dosa. Prior to relishing dosa, he asked twitterati whether he should eat with hands or knife and fork. More 90 percent voted in favour of hands. Ellis tweeted: "92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand."

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋ ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

