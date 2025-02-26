The auspicious festival of Mahashivratri 2025 is here. Celebrated in a grand manner, Maha Shivratri is dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Shiva. On this particular day, devotees observe fast and refrain from consuming alcohol and concentrate on chanting Lord Shiva’s name throughout the night. To honour the religious significance of this day, government officials have declared February 26 as a dry day. This means that the sale of alcohol in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and other Indian cities is prohibited, as liquor shops will remain closed for Maha Shivratri.

Dry Day Today for Mahashivratri 2025

