On April 30, Bengaluru will observe a dry day in observance of Basava Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 12th-century philosopher and social reformer, Basavanna. Basava Jayanti 2025 coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, a day considered auspicious for new ventures and purchases in Hindu tradition. This day is a public holiday in Karnataka and as per state excise regulations, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited in the city. This includes retail liquor outlets, bars and restaurants. However, it's important to note that five-star hotels, clubs and resorts may be exempt from this restriction, depending on their licensing agreements. When Is Basava Jayanti 2025? Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary the 12th-Century Philosopher.

Dry Day On Basava Jayanti 2025

