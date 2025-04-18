Good Friday is a solemn day that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, marking a pivotal event in Christian theology that signifies sacrifice, redemption and the foundation of Christian faith. The observance is part of Holy Week which includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and culminates with Easter Sunday.​ In regions like Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Good Friday is marked by processions and community gatherings, reflecting the deep-rooted Christian traditions in these areas. Today, Good Friday 2025 is observed as a dry day in many regions across India with alcohol sales suspended for the day. As per official guidelines, liquor outlets, bars and licensed restaurants are to remain shut. Good Friday 2025 Messages: Send Quotes, Biblical Verses, Holy Friday HD Images and Wallpapers To Commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Dry Days List In April 2025

Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country#dryday #GoodFriday https://t.co/dXPPZuElDV — LatestLY (@latestly) April 17, 2025

