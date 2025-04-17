Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is observed with solemnity by Christian communities across the country involving prayers, fasting and church services. In regions with significant Christian populations, such as Goa, Kerala, and parts of Tamil Nadu, Good Friday 2025 is marked by processions and reenactments of the Passion of Christ. It will be a dry day in several parts of India including Delhi due to the observance of Good Friday. On this day, liquor shops, bars and restaurants serving alcohol will remain closed in compliance with local regulations. This measure is part of the government's efforts to respect the solemnity of the occasion and maintain public order during religious observances.​ Good Friday 2025 Date, Aim and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus and His Death at Calvary.

April 2025 Dry Days

Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country#dryday #GoodFriday https://t.co/dXPPZuElDV — LatestLY (@latestly) April 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)