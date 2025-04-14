Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, celebrated annually on April 14 holds profound significance in India's history, honoring the legacy of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion for social justice. This year, as we commemorate his 134th birth anniversary, it is important to note that April 14, 2025, will be observed as a 'Dry Day' in many regions across India. On this day, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited in bars, restaurants and liquor stores, reflecting the nation's respect for Ambedkar's contributions and promoting public order during the observance. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Legacy.

Dry Day On Ambedkar Jayanti 2025

Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country#dryday https://t.co/dXPPZuETtt

