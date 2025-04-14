Dr Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a key figure in modern Indian history. Dr BR Ambedkar, also known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, was a jurist, economist, and social reformer. He played a key role in the fight against India’s caste system and untouchability, ensuring the participation of marginalised groups, especially Dalits, in the mainstream. On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other political leaders extended wishes on BR Ambedkad Jayanti 2025. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Quotes: Share Bhim Jayanti Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour Dr BR Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Wishes

सभी देशवासियों की ओर से भारत रत्न पूज्य बाबासाहेब को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। यह उन्हीं की प्रेरणा है कि देश आज सामाजिक न्याय के सपने को साकार करने में समर्पित भाव से जुटा हुआ है। उनके सिद्धांत एवं आदर्श आत्मनिर्भर और विकसित भारत के निर्माण को मजबूती और गति देने वाले हैं। pic.twitter.com/Qhshv4uK7M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2025

Amit Shah Wishes Ambedkar Jayanti 2025

शिक्षा, समानता और न्याय के बल पर सामाजिक क्रांति की नींव रखने वाले बाबासाहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर जी आजीवन वंचितों के अधिकारों के लिए कटिबद्ध रहे। समता, स्वतंत्रता और बंधुत्व पर आधारित संविधान की रचना कर उन्होंने भारत की महान लोकतांत्रिक विरासत को सुदृढ़ आधार प्रदान किया। न्यायपूर्ण और… pic.twitter.com/jRiFdatUEr — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2025

Nitin Gadkari Greets on Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Wishes

Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes Ambedkar Jayanti 2025

बाबासाहेब डॉ आंबेडकर ने हम देशवासियों को न्याय, स्वतंत्रता, समानता और बंधुत्व के लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों पर आधारित — भारत का संविधान — दिया जो सामाजिक न्याय और समावेशी विकास के लिए सबसे शक्तिशाली औज़ार है। उन्होंने देश की प्रगति व एकता के लिए समावेशिता को अपना परम कर्तव्य बताया और… pic.twitter.com/Sxo4NNVDRu — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 14, 2025

Mamata Banerjee Wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti

Solemnly remembering the Father of the Constitution of India, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 14, 2025

