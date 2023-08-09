Taste Atlas, an online travel guide on traditional food, recently released its list of '50 Best Rated Lamb Dishes in the World'. Of the 50 best-rated lamb dishes listed, two are Indian with India's Rogan Josh bagging the 23rd spot and Galouti Kebab bagging the 26th position. Turkey's İskender kebap and Cağ kebabı bagged the number one and number two spot on the list respectively. In June, Kozhikode's Paragon restaurant earned the 11th spot on Taste Atlas' list of '150 Most Legendary Restaurants' worldwide. India's Mysore Pak Among World's Top 50 Best Street Foods Sweets List, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Expresses Happiness on Twitter.

Here's Taste Atlas' Full List:

Learn all about the best rated lamb dishes in the world: https://t.co/NAl1HggDns pic.twitter.com/w32km2nc0i — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) August 9, 2023

