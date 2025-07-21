It is reported that mutton was served during the NDA meeting on the Monday of Sawan 2025 in Bihar. It is alleged that a feast was organised for the legislators after the meeting was held in the central hall of the Bihar assembly in Patna. The feast also included a special dish, mutton rogan josh. The incident occurred after a joint meeting of the NDA, i.e., the BJP and JDU MLAs, was called regarding the legislature session. After the meeting, a feast with several types of food was arranged for the MLAs. The dishes also included mutton rogan josh. It is claimed that the catering agency, which had taken the contract for food for the MLAs, was ordered to arrange mutton. The incident of mutton being served during Monday Sawan comes days after there was a political uproar in Bihar over the mutton party of JDU leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh). It must be recalled that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had attacked Lallan Singh on Thursday, July 17, for hosting a "mutton party" in Lakhisarai. Yadav also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "When PM comes here tomorrow, I hope he will speak on Lalan Singh, that he is feeding mutton in Sawan." Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of ‘Irreparable’ Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant ‘New Hope’ of Party.

Mutton Served During NDA Meeting on Sawan Monday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)