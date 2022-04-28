National Blueberry Pie Day is celebrated in the United States on the 28th of April to celebrate the art of making the very beloved Blueberry Pie. The day is also celebrated to mark the blueberry harvest that begins in April and lasts till September. The first documented recipe for the Blueberry Pie appeared in Appledore Cook Book, 1872. Blueberries are enjoyed in a lot of different deserts the most loved being the Blueberry Pie and there are many variations to make like Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie, Mini Blueberry Tarts and more. Here are some easy and delicious Blueberry Pie Recipes that you can make at home for National Blueberry Pie Day 2022. National Zucchini Bread Day 2022 in US: Easy and Delicious Zucchini Bread Recipe That Anyone Can Make (Watch Video).

Recipes for National Blueberry Pie Day 2022

1. Classic Blueberry Pie

2. Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie

3. Mini Blueberry Tarts

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)