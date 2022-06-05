The international occasion of World Environment Day is celebrated every year on the 5th of June. Also known as Eco Day, the event was created on the first day of the first-ever U.N. conference, which focused on humans and how they interact with nature. The global observance aims to promote and raise awareness about the need to protect and conserve our planet. Sweden hosts World Environment Day 2022 under the theme "Only One Earth". One way to go green and celebrate Eco Day is by cooking something that represents our mother nature. Discover the green-hued food recipes below and enjoy them with your loved ones on Environment Day. World Environment Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Eco Day Slogan, Objective And Significance of The Global Celebration.

1. Lemon-Garlic Kale Salad

2. Green Peas Guacamole

3. Basil Pesto

4. Spinach Banana Smoothie

5. Spanish Asparagus

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)