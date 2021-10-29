Spanish model and social media personality Georgina Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Manchester United football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, are all set to become parents again. The power couple is expecting twins. The couple, who have been in a long relationship since 2016, shared the exciting news on their Instagram handles. Georgina writes, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed.” They are seen holding an image of a sonography report. Georgina is also a mother of three-year-old Alana Martina with Ronaldo, born in 2017. She is also a mother figure to footballer’s other kids from his previous relationship - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (born in 2010) and twins Mateo and Eva Maria, born via surrogacy in 2017.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Parents Again!

