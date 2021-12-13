Harnaaz Sandhu, the 21-year-old from India is crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2021. The beauty queen representing India beat Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira at the 70th edition of Miss Universe that took place on Monday at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz Sandhu of India as her successor at the end of the event.

Meet The New Miss Universe!

Here's The Winning Moment

