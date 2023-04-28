Researchers have made a shocking discovery by linking an increase in incidences of throat cancer in the UK and other western nations to oral sex. Scientists claim that the incidence of a particular type of throat cancer called oropharyngeal carcinoma has increased significantly over the previous 20 years. Oropharyngeal cancer is now more prevalent than cervical cancer in both the US and the UK, said Hisham Mehanna, a professor at the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham. Oral Sex Causes Cancer? Here’s What You Need to Know about Safe Blowjobs and Cunnilingus.

Oral Sex is Now a Leading Cause of Throat Cancer

