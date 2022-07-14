Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad shared a series of clicks from their London vacation on Instagram and it looks insane. Right from sipping their respective drinks, enjoying a performance at restaurant to posing wackily outside Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, the two did have a ball holidaying in the UK. Saba captioned the post as, “Where the jazz cats at??” Hrithik Roshan Turns Photographer for Rumoured GF Saba Azad During Their Vacay in Paris!

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

