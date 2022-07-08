Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad are currently holidaying in Paris. How we know? As Saba took to Instagram and dropped a candid picture of hers which is clicked by her man. In the caption of the post, the lady mentioned it's Hrithik who has turned photographer for her. “Not a selfie, not my coffee: Image by @hrithikroshan," she wrote. Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Pose Together And Are All Smiles In This Pic From Goa!

Saba Azad:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)