Janhvi Kapoor delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming moment on social media, capturing a special encounter with cricket star MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni at the grand finale of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. In the photo, MS Dhoni, his wife, and Janhvi appeared relaxed and joyful, adorned in traditional Indian ethnic attire. While Janhvi and Sakshi looked super elegant in their colourful traditional outfits, MS Dhoni exuded style and charm in a white kurta and pants paired with a shawl. Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor’s Epic ‘Zingaat’ Dance at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Takes Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

View Janhvi Kapoor, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s Pic Here

