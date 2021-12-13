Harnaaz Sandhu of India has done it! The 21-year-old brings the coveted Miss Universe title home after 21 years, yes, quite a long wait it had been. Harnaaz Sandhu beat Paraguay Nadia Ferreira to win Miss Universe 2021 crown and one can see her fairly overwhelmed after her name was announced as the winner. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu winning moment will be remembered for days to come by. It is India's third Miss Universe title after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000).

Miss Universe 2021 Winning Moment Video!

