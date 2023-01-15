Miss India Universe 2022 Divita Rai failed to book a berth in the top 5 of the 71st Miss Universe competition held at the New Orleans on January 15, 2023. She made the country proud by being one of the Top 16 semi-finalists. Check the top 5 semifinalists with their name and country who will next take on the Q&A round.

Miss Universe 2022 Top 5 With Name and Country

Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2022 Andreína Martínez Miss Curacao Universe 2022 Tya Jané Ramey Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2022 Ashley Carino Miss USA Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Miss Venezuela Universe 2022 Amanda Dudamel

