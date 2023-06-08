Who is Logan Brown? The heavily pregnant transgender man is the cover star for Glamour UK for June Pride Month 2023. ‘I’m a pregnant trans man, and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I am literally living proof,’ says Logan. The photoshoot and interview with the magazine took place two weeks before he gave birth to his daughter, Nova, to talk about queer love, gender dysphoria, and navigating the NHS as a pregnant transgender man. "I spent so much time feeling shame and being hard on myself until I thought, “You can enjoy this process or make it really difficult for yourself.” I'm a pregnant man, and I'm proud to do what I'm doing...[sic]," he was quoted saying. Kerala Transgender Couple Set To Welcome Baby Next Month, Pictures of ‘First Pregnant Transman’ Photoshoot Goes Viral.

More Pics From The Photoshoot

