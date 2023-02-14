Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is back with another #AskSRK session on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, where he connects with his die-hard fans directly by answering some of their questions. And as the latest #AskSRK session takes place on February 14, Valentine's Day 2023, there was one question related to his first Valentine's Day celebration. An SRK fan asked the Pathaan actor about his first Valentine's Day gift to his wife, Gauri Khan, to which the actor replied this!

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals First Valentine’s Day Gift to Wife Gauri!

If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

