Google Doodle celebrates American actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat Shirley 'Little Miss Miracle' Temple with creative animation. On 9th June in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple,” a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia.

