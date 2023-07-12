Diana Penty is currently on a Paris vacation. The Cocktail actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning photos of her enjoying the holiday. The Bollywood actor is seen in a black bomber jacket paired with black trousers and white sneakers. She accessorised the look with black shades and a handbag. In one of the pictures, Diana is seen in a beautiful red dress. In another picture, Diana is seen posing in a sleeveless metallic dress. She also shared a stylish mirror selfie in a printed blue dress. “Every girl needs Paris… [sic],” Diana added in the caption of the Instagram post. Diana Penty Dazzles in Stunning Metallic Gown at Paris Couture Week (See Pics).

Here's Diana Penty's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)