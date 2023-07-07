Diana Penty is currently in Paris attending the Paris Couture Week. The Cocktail actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning photos of her in a strapless metallic gown. The Bollywood actor attended Zuhair Murad's Paris Haute Couture Week show and shared glamorous photos from the event. The off-the-shoulder full-length sleeves attached to the dress added a glam quotient to the look. Styled by Namita Alexander, the look serves major fashion goals. "Thank you for having me! A spectacular show [sic]," Diana Penty captioned the Instagram post. Diana Penty Shines in Black Blazer Dress With Golden Tassels at Paris Couture Week (See Pics).

Check Diana Penty's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

