Hina Khan is currently on vacation in Goa! The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her holiday. The actor is seen in a colourful co-ord set. She accesorised the look with trendy sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. The talented actor styled her hair in a bun. Hina is seen sipping a drink and relishing yummy desserts on her vacation. The actor looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her latest photos. "Goa chalen… [sic]," Hina Khan wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Hina Khan's Golden-Maroon Lehenga Choli is Perfect Choice For Your Next Wedding (View Pics).

Check Hina Khan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

