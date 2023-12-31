Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor bid adieu to 2023 in a stunning fashion statement, donning a chic White Chikankari Kurti as she cruised into the new year. The actress, known for her timeless style, flaunted her elegance in an Instagram selfie, capturing the celebratory mood aboard the cruise. Sharing glimpses of her New Year's excitement, Kapoor's post radiated her infectious joy and hinted at the glamorous start she envisions for the upcoming year. Diwali 2023 Fashion: Karisma Kapoor's Ethnic Wardrobe Serves Major Festive Style Inspo For Deepawali (See Pics).

See Karisma Kapoor's Latest Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)