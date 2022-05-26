On Thursday, the district of Leh-Ladakh issued a travel advisory for tourists arriving in Leh. As per the advisory, all tourists arriving in Leh have been asked to undergo mandatory 48 hours of acclimatization before initiating their journey in higher altitude areas of Leh like Khardung La, Pangong Lake, etc.

Here's the link to the official announcement: District Leh - Ladakh

