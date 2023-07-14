Neelam Kothari is currently on vacation in Australia. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star took to her Instagram handle to share stunning photos of her from the holiday, where she is seen posing near Sydney's Opera House. Neelam is seen in a black full-sleeved turtleneck top paired with denim. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with black shades and a crossbody bag. "I’m finally here! Hello beautiful Australia [sic]," Neelam Kothari added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari is a Woman of Style! See Pics.

Here's Neelam Kothari's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)