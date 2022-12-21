A 92-year-old savage grandmother has become an internet sensation after her viral Instagram reel garnered millions of views. The grandma put on makeup and dressed up to attend her ex-boyfriend's funeral to show her ex's family that she still 'slays'. She got ready for the funeral, donned jet black faux-fur coat, dabbed her face with some powder and blush, and put on her ex's favourite lipstick shade! The caption of the post reads, "rip bruce you were handsome but now youre underground". 76-Year-Old Grandmother With Cane and Her German Shepherd Dog Fend Off Robber Attacking Neighbour in California; Brave Act Video Goes Viral.

Grandma Droniak!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grandma Droniak (@grandma_droniak)

Here's The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grandma Droniak (@grandma_droniak)

