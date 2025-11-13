A woman has taken the next step with artificial intelligence as she had a wedding ceremony to marry the persona she created. Artificial intelligence technology sure is moving fast right now, and with that speed comes certain developments you might not have anticipated. In recent years, people online have praised their AI chatbots and personas for their sophistication and convincing imitation of a real person. So much so that some people have said they have entered into relationships with their chatbots. That is certainly the case for this Japanese woman, who is not only in a relationship with her ChatGPT chatbot but has taken the steps to marry it in an extravagant ceremony and celebration. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Kano, held a wedding for her AI persona during the summer in Okayama, according to a Tokyoweekender report. AI Affair: Married Woman Falls in Love With ChatGPT, Claims To Have Had Sex With It After Personalising AI Into ‘Dominant Boyfriend’.

Woman Ties Knot With Her ChatGPT Persona

A 32-year-old woman in Japan fell in love with an AI she built using ChatGPT and got married in a real wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/eL9T6SwTbv — Moments that Matter (@_fluxfeeds) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Tokyoweekender ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

