As of now, most of us have heard Vanshika crying over her failed relationship with Akaash, thanks to Vanshika's friend. The Vanshika tale gave Twitter a good day. But, the drama is not over. Now, Akaash, the ex-boyfriend, has stepped in to reveal his side of the story. In a now-viral video, a phone recording of Akaash was leaked by his friend wherein the poor guy rants like "Rajjo" from Pyaar ka Punchnama. The guy says that Vanshika overreacted over the break-up. He reveals that the girl made the preparations of a “wedding" for their “two-month anniversary" that "freaked him" out. Take a look. Vanshika’s Viral Break-Up Rant Video With ‘Best Friend’ After Getting Dumped on Two-Month Anniversary Sparks Funny Memes and Jokes Online.

Akaash Reveals His Side of Break-Up:

Akaash ki side sunlo bhai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/97vGH8FBPA — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) December 9, 2022

SUS alert:

thanks to this im convinced ki yeh puri relationship hi scripted hai 😭👍 https://t.co/BIuiM5nfH7 — shreya (@stfushreyeahh) December 10, 2022

Really?:

I am in akaash side completely 🥹🥹 https://t.co/wgiPzDKUJL — Riruru (@us_moments_girl) December 10, 2022

We Deserve Better!:

yo what is this sasti romcom ka storyline 😭 https://t.co/Q47MFdif2T — ร ♡ (@SlovesTaylena) December 10, 2022

Team Akaash Make Some Noise!:

