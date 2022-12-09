Vanshika is trending. But who is Vanshika? TBH, we do not know. But we know that Vanshika definitely needs a better friend than the one who shared her post-break rant online. For real. Poor girl got dumped on her two-month anniversary (show some empathy, guys, it was real for Vanshika), and then her heartfelt rant became fodder for viral funny memes. If you are wondering about this whole situation, here’s what happened. An account shared a video that goes by the handle @hajarkagalwa, where Vanshika is talking about her breakup to her BFF, who has put her on speaker and recorded it all. It soon sparked a flurry of reactions, including that from the official handle of Netflix India.

This Too Shall Pass, Vanshika

True That

Ouch

Hota Hai, Hota Hai

Absolutely

She Sure Does

HAHHHAHAHA

Naaah

