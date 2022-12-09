Vanshika is trending. But who is Vanshika? TBH, we do not know. But we know that Vanshika definitely needs a better friend than the one who shared her post-break rant online. For real. Poor girl got dumped on her two-month anniversary (show some empathy, guys, it was real for Vanshika), and then her heartfelt rant became fodder for viral funny memes. If you are wondering about this whole situation, here’s what happened. An account shared a video that goes by the handle @hajarkagalwa, where Vanshika is talking about her breakup to her BFF, who has put her on speaker and recorded it all. It soon sparked a flurry of reactions, including that from the official handle of Netflix India.

This Too Shall Pass, Vanshika

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

True That

Some of the most beautiful love stories begin with the main character being heartbroken. You got this, Vanshika ❤️ https://t.co/e0rHq1xkp2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2022

Ouch

Vanshika while telling after seeing breakup story herself trend pic.twitter.com/eSMxoLUcoJ — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) December 9, 2022

Hota Hai, Hota Hai

Vanshika jaisi ladki ajtak nahi dekhi 😭 pic.twitter.com/KjhzSYpifN — Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 8, 2022

Absolutely

officially asking out vanshika for a post breakup retail therapy date with me coz she needs better friends fr ☺️ pic.twitter.com/v10Sa4TlTG — spaghetti 🍝 (@nidishkiyaon) December 9, 2022

She Sure Does

Vanshika deserves a better friend imo. https://t.co/bKbtIQITrI — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) December 8, 2022

HAHHHAHAHA

Naaah

When vanshika's break up story goes viral Vanshika to her friend : pic.twitter.com/NxrYtiK0UE — Mona (@monalazysa) December 9, 2022

