Albert Einstein Birth Anniversary Twitter Reactions:

Albert Einstein teaching at an all black college. 💯 pic.twitter.com/qMYqCSij3N — Ish Smeezy (@RoyalMobISH) March 13, 2021

Throwback Video of Einstein

Albert Einstein in his office at Princeton University pic.twitter.com/52jx5IHVeC — Universal Curiosity (@UniverCurious) March 14, 2021

Some Share Old Images of the Theoretical Physicist

Albert Einstein was born on 14 March 1879. Here are images from some of his birthday celebrations at ages 50, 60, 70, and 75. pic.twitter.com/BPA3TGqGJp — Paul Halpern (@phalpern) March 14, 2021

Others Share Einstein Quotes

Netizens Remember One of the Greatest Physicists

Remembering one of the greatest physicist / Scientist of all time on his birth anniversary 🙏🙏#AlbertEinstein pic.twitter.com/p6p2s3j6dW — Mounika Yanduri1693 (@IDoWhatiLoveit1) March 14, 2021

Another Video of Einstein

It is incredible to hear Albert Einstein’s voice as he explains his famous formula, E=mc² pic.twitter.com/apnrq19cLr — Amazing Physics (@amazing_physics) March 13, 2021

Happy Birthday to the Nobel Prize Winner

Happy birthday genius Nobel prize winner for discovery of photo electric effect To discover another dimension for understanding our universe To give most popular and complicated theory of relativity which help to understand relationship between time and space#AlbertEinstein pic.twitter.com/Yf0lVRVkpi — Avinash (@IAvnash) March 14, 2021

Birth Anniversary of Einstein and Pi Day!

Today is a great day of human history Happy birthday Albert Einstein and happy Pi day pic.twitter.com/2a49YAKAfs — A K Gautam (@AKGauta82074048) March 14, 2021

