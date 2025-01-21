US President Donald Trump asked his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to look into the mysterious drones sighting in New Jersey. Multiple videos going viral on social media show President Donald Trump answering questions in the Oval office when a reporter asks him, "Is there anything we should be worried about with the New Jersey drones?" Responding to the question, Donald Trump said that he would like to find out what it is and tell the people. "In fact, I'd like to do that. Could we find out what that was, Susie? Why don't we find out immediately?" he is heard asking Susie Wiles, his Chief of Staff. The mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey in November last year sparked rumours about UFO and aliens in the United States. ‘Mystery Drone Invasion’ in US: Large Drones Seen Flying Unauthorised Over Morris County in New Jersey, Alert Sounded (See Pics and Videos).

Trump Asks Susie Wiles To Begin Investigation Into 'Suspicious' Drones

🚨 BREAKING: Trump just told his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on the fly to "immediately" find out for him what the drone scare was so he can tell the people. pic.twitter.com/lGo0zJtVsn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2025

I Would Like To Find Out What It Is and Tell the People, Says Donald Trump

Reporter: Is there anything we should be worried about with the New Jersey drones? Trump: “I would like to find out what it is and tell the people… in fact, I'd like to do that. Could we find out what that was, Susie? Why don't we find out immediately?” Man, this is going to… pic.twitter.com/0rrdJSGBkF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2025

