A Google Earth user spotted Jadoo sitting inside a car! Well, the offbeat news was revealed by Crystal Patterson, who uploaded a screenshot of the bizarre figure who was seen lurking in the back seat of a car. The 45-year-old woman spotted the alien while she was using the google street view tool to scan her neighbourhood in search of a nearby US garage sale. The terrifying discovery has now baffled and spooked social media users. UFO Spotted in Lucknow Sky? Mysterious Dotted Lights Bemuse Kannauj Residents, Turn Out To Be Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink Satellite Train, See Viral Photos.

Jaddoo Is That You?

CrystalPatterson, GoogleEarth user, claims spotted an ‘alien’ in back seat of a passing car. Happened days ago in Mapleton, Maine, USA, which is said be UFO hot spot. She was at that time looking at street using imaging platform in some context. Left to viewer believe or not. pic.twitter.com/i5mr8JGvMi — mohamala Vijaya Raghava (@raghava838) October 26, 2022

